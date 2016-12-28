It was my dream to coach in Kenya, says Tusker new boss Nsimbe

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28- George ‘Best’ Nsimbe arrives in Nairobi on Wednesday evening, ready to start his two-year contract with Kenyan Premier League and GOtv Shield champions Tusker FC, a job he says was his dream having worked in his native Uganda and Tanzania.

Nsimbe was appointed to take over the role left vacant by his countryman Paul Nkata who left to join Coastal side Bandari FC.

“It was my dream to coach in Kenya because I have worked in Uganda and Tanzania and I always wanted to experience the Kenyan league which is one of the most competitive in the region. I am really pleased to get this opportunity and I can’t wait to start,” Nsimbe told Capital Sport.

The tactician knows only too well the pressure of expectation that comes with the job especially after his predecessor Nkata led the brewers to a season double in 2016. Nsimbe though says he is ready for the task.

“I know my brother Nkata did very well here winning two trophies. I don’t look at it as pressure as such but it is a challenge for us to defend both. It is a tough league, very competitive with good players and I am up to the challenge with the experience I have,” the former Azam FC tactician offered.

Tusker skipper James Situma says the players are ready to work with the new coach and adds the fact he will be working with a Kenyan assistant, Francis Baraza will make their combination a success.

“We welcome the new coach and look forward to work together and we will give him 100% support. Baraza coming in as an assistant is also something great because he has worked in Kenya for a while and most of us have worked with him in the national team so it will not be a problem blending in,” Situma said.

Nsimbe’s targets, apart from successfully defending the two trophies will be to push the brewers to the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

With CAF having increased the number of teams in the group stages to 16 from eight, Tusker have an easier route to the coveted groups if they win their preliminary and first round matches.

They start their campaign at home to Mauritius side AS Port-Louis and if they win the two legged tie, they will book a date with Sudan’s Al Hilal. They will progress to the group stages if they beat the Sudanese champions.

“It is possible and that (group stages) is one of my targets. I know that it has been a long time since a Kenyan side made it that far in continental football but we can make it,” Nsimbe said.

Meanwhile, Tusker has given up the chase for Muhoroni Youth stopper Paul Muchika as he is tied on a long term contract with the sugar belt side.

The side has also been beaten by Ugandan side Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) to the signature of midfielder Saddam Juma and they will now be forced to look elsewhere.

“We are talking to two West African players; an attacking midfielder and a striker. Hopefully by the end of the week we will have something concrete,” Tusker FC CEO Charles Obiny said.

Nsimbe has also affirmed his biggest target is to land good players in the two positions, especially a striker who will compliment Allan Wanga.