Arsenal line up Reus as Sanchez replacement

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 28- Arsenal are lining up a move for Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus should Alexis Sanchez leave over his contract dispute.

Reus, who has only recently returned to action after a long spell on the sidelines with injury, has long been linked with a move to the Premier League club.

He has scored more than 20 goals in two of his three previous seasons at Dortmund and, although under contract until 2019, could receive a huge pay rise at Arsenal.

And Emirates manager Arsene Wenger has made the 27-year-old Germany international his No 1 target amid fears he will lose star striker Sanchez.

Sanchez signed for the Gunners from Barcelona in 2014 for £30million and has become a fans’ favourite at the north Londoners, where he is contracted until 2018.

But the 28-year-old faces an uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium and has been offered a whopping £400,000-per-week deal to play in China.

Arsenal are planning to break the £200,000-a-week barrier at the club to keep striker Sanchez, with the board determined to do all they can to ensure that he does not leave the club, even though the Chilean will still have an offer of double that from Chinese Super League.

Though negotiations have currently stalled, with Arsenal offering around £180,000-a-week wages, the club is resolved to keep him.

Just this month, the Chilean forward admitted he finds London life ‘stressful’ as he continues to mull over his future at Arsenal.

Speaking to the Arsenal magazine, he said: ‘I like to go to London to eat something or have a drink with my friends. However, I am a very home-loving person and I spend a lot of time at home.

‘I do explore the city if I have the time for it but normally I would rather stay relaxed at home. London can be a stressful place because it’s crowded and it’s a big city.

‘Our routines as footballers can be energy-consuming too. You play one game after another, meet new people every day and travel a lot. That is why I try to disconnect and relax as soon as I get some time off.’

-By Daily Mail-