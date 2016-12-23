Wanyama to celebrate Christmas with family in London

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 23 – Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has invited his family to London to celebrate Christmas after the English Premier League took a break to resume on Boxing Day.

Speaking to Tottenham’s official website, the Harambee Stars captain and midfielder said his perfect gift will be beating his former side Southampton FC when Spurs travel to St Mary’s on Wednesday next week.

“My family is travelling over from Kenya so I will spend my time with them. It will be great to see everyone and to experience Christmas here in London. This is actually the first time that I’ll be having my family visiting me in England over Christmas,” Wanyama said.

“In recent years when I played for Southampton I’ve been invited to a friend’s house and have obviously had matches to prepare for in the Premier League as usual over here, but it will be great to spend time with my family this year,” he added.

The match against Southampton will be crucial since a win will see Tottenham maintain their top five position or even climb to third if Manchester City and Arsenal fumble.

“It will be a good gift for me to have a good game when we go to my old club Southampton on December 28,” Wanyama told the Club website.

The 25-year-old revealed that his favourite Christmas meal is chicken and Chapati which he enjoyed eating back home during the festive season.