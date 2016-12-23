Rwandese captain snubs Ingwe for Gor

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Rwanda national team captain Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza has snubbed AFC Leopards for bitter rivals Gor Mahia.

Mugiraneza who is in the country, penned a two-year deal at the record 15-time national champions and said he turned down Leopard’s overtures of luring him into the den.

“Ingwe’s tactician Stewart Hall who was my former coach at Azam, has been making frantic efforts to lure me to the leopard’s den but I refused preferring Gor Mahia,” Mugiraneza, who is a free agent said.

Mugiraneza said he admires Gor’s style of play and he would be very much at home with K’Ogalo because there are several Rwandese players in the team.

“My compatriots in Gor Mahia have successfully convinced me to join the Green Army,” he said.

Gor Mahia has two Rwandan nationals in its fold and they include Abouba Sibomana and Jacques Tuyisenge.

“Mugiraneza was recommended to us by the coach and the club has decided to bring him on board. Initial talks have taken place and he could sign if we agree on terms,” said Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier.

The former Azam FC midfielder said he was scouting for another club either in Kenya or Vietnam and joining Gor sees him become the former Kenyan Premier League champions first signing of the transfer window.

The Rwandese captain’s arrival means Gor Mahia will have to part ways with one of the foreign players currently in their squad.

Gor has five foreigners in the team, and they are Ugandan born-Rwandan Meddie Kagere, Abouba Sibomana, Burundian Karim Nizigiyimana, Jacques Tuyisenge and Ugandan Godfrey Walusimbi.

K’Ogalo will have to part ways with one of the five to create room for Mugiraneza’s arrival in accordance with the Kenyan Premier League rules.