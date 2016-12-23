We can do better than 4th, says Mourinho

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Dec 23 – Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says his side can finish higher than fourth in the Premier League, but he has not set a target for the season.

The Red Devils missed out on a Champions League place under Louis van Gaal, finishing in fifth place, which saw the Dutchman sacked at the end of last season despite winning the FA Cup.

United are currently in sixth place but have shown a vast improvement recently winning three consecutive league games, but Mourinho does not have definitive target of where he would be happy to finish.

Mourinho told Sky Sports: “For me to be happy, it’s an accumulation of factors. For me to be happy is the way we end the season playing, the evolution of the team, the empathy with the supporters, the results in many different competitions we are playing.

“So let’s see where we finish, I don’t want to say fourth, because I think we can do better than fourth.

“But we have the risk of not finishing fourth because the competition is so hard and the top teams have the same ambitions as we have. So I don’t want to say fourth or third or fifth.”