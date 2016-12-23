Allardyce in contention for Palace job

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 23 – Former England manager Sam Allardyce is due to hold talks over the vacancy at Crystal Palace in the next 24 hours, according to reports.

Palace became only the second Premier League club this season to change their manager after Alan Pardew was sacked on Thursday, with the Eagles just a point above the relegation zone.

Allardyce has been out of work since September after being axed by England just one game into his tenure, following newspaper revelations.

But Allardyce has never been relegated from the Premier League during his managerial career after preserving that record at Sunderland last season.

Widespread speculation in the UK has suggested that Allardyce will meet with Palace chairman Steve Parish on Friday, although the ex-West Ham boss is not the only name in the frame to succeed Pardew.

Allardyce admitted last week that he was ready to return to management after being left stung by his departure from the England position.

“I think I will return probably in the New Year if not before, depending on who approaches me,” he told beIN Sports.

“I don’t think I can leave it where it ended. That is behind me now. That is a very difficult, dark period of my time but, moving on, adversity makes you stronger.

“I’m looking forward to the right place for me, whether that is in England or abroad.

“The Premier League has been a great challenge for me over many, many years and one I think I’ve managed to meet.”