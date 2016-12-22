Mourinho would sign new United deal

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Dec 22 – Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said he wouldn’t think twice about signing a new contract with the Old Trafford outfit.

The 53-year-old, who is in the midst of his first season at the club, penned a three-year contract on his arrival in May, committing his future to United until at least 2019.

While contract negotiations are unlikely to begin in the near future, Mourinho has said that he would jump at the chance to extend his stay in Manchester as he is “loving” being at the club.

Asked if the Red Devils’ bosses had offered him a new contract, the former Chelsea manager told Sky Sports: “They didn’t! And I’m not expecting them to do that, because they gave me a three-year contract.

“They are being super supportive with me, and always gave me the feeling that three years is not the time I am going to stay here, I always had the feeling that I am going to stay for more time.

“They know that I’m loving it, at every level, I’m loving my job at Manchester United, and they know that if one day they bring the contract, I will sign it, I don’t even need my advisers, I’ll sign because I am loving it.

Many players and managers are being tempted by the big money on offer in China, but Mourinho has insisted that he is too young to consider a move to the Chinese Premier League, preferring to stay in football’s more competitive leagues.

“China money is attractive for everyone, but I love my football at the highest level more. Too young, 53, too young, too many years of football to go to a place like China,” he explained.

“I want to stay in the most difficult place to win, so I’m in the right place.”

Mourinho’s first season with United has not started as well as the Portuguese would have hoped, with the Red Devils currently 13 points behind league leaders Chelsea. Next up for United is a Boxing Day visit from Sunderland.