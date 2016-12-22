Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia has started a lottery as an income generating venture.

Goma Lotto is a mobile based lottery that will be used to raise funds to meet the club’s financial obligations in funding its projects and programmes.

Rachier said the club has an ambitious plan of building a club house, construction of its own stadium, setting up a youth football academy and meeting the club’s players welfare including a medical scheme.

He said proceeds from the lottery will also be used to develop youth football development programmes countrywide of various clubs, counties, youth academies and schools.

“The development of Kenya’s youth projects include investment into youth group activities and businesses,” Goma Lotto CEO, Dorothy Liech said.

Rachier stated that their first priority is build a stadium and have already identified a seven acre plot and will be doing ground breaking of its construction in May next year.

A bus is at stake in the Goma Lotto’s first grand draw to be held after three months where all entries will be entered into the draw.

Goma Lotto will compete against other lotteries which include the Kenya Charity Sweepstakes, Lotto and Sportpesa’s Pambazuka National Lottery.

Dorothy said Goma lotto has the best odds with draws taking place every 30 minutes between 6:30am and 9:30pm.

The minimum bet is Sh20 and one is entitled to win 300 times of the bet and is eligible to members of the public aged as from 18 years and over.

To start you, SMS win to 29055, and then follow instructions that you will receive for a chance to win.