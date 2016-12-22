Balotelli in talks over Premier League return

Shares

NICE, France, Dec 22 – Mario Balotelli is in discussions over a Premier League return after rediscovering his scoring touch in France, claims the ex-Liverpool striker’s agent.

Balotelli’s miserable spell at Anfield came to a conclusion during the summer when he joined Nice on a free transfer after penning a one-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Since joining Nice, the 26-year-old has netted 10 times in 14 matches, but was sent off in Wednesday’s goalless draw against Bordeaux.

Balotelli’s representative Mino Raiola, however, says the Italian international’s form has alerted several Premier League clubs and there have already been transfer discussions.

“We’ve already had talks with English clubs, but it’s really too early to say. We want to keep it day-by-day with Mario,” Raiola told talkSPORT.

“For Mario I always knew it [his return to form] will come. He was in his last year at Liverpool and he was very stable and not so emotional any more.

“I still think it’s a shame that Klopp didn’t give him a fair chance, but Mario is proving to himself, more than to others, what he can do.

“It’s his career – I think he understands a lot of things and he knows what he did as a mistake in the past.

“But it’s useless to look back, it’s only useful to look forward.”