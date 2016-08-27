Police raid NOCK offices, seize kits meant for athletes

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Police on Saturday morning raided offices of the National Olympic Committee for Kenya (NOCK) and seized uniforms and other kits that were meant for the Rio Olympics.

This follows the arrest of NOCK’s three top officials FK Paul (Secretary General), James Chacha (CEO) and Stephen Soi (Chief de Mission) on Friday night.

“The raid was conducted this morning and several dozens of cartons with the sports kits have been recovered. The investigation is centered on the misapropriation of Sports kits donated by NIKE which were misappropriated and not given to the athletes,” a senior officer involved in the raid told Capital FM News.

“The officials arrested are recording statements at the CID headquarters after their arrest last night,” he added.

Police Spokesman George Kinoti confirmed the arrests and the raid at the NOCK offices but said he had not been fully briefed to comment further.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario was earlier in the week questioned by police over the management of the team that represented Kenya in the just concluded Rio Olympics following complaints by the athletes of misappropriated Nike kits and the manner in which they were treated while in Rio.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Ndegwa Muhoro told Capital FM News that “the investigation is wide and will cover all the complaints raised. That includes the missing kits.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta has personally weighed in on the matter and directed a full investigation, saying “questions must be asked and action taken.”

Athletes are accusing NOCK officials of limiting the number of sports kits donated by Nike for the Olympics and instead diverted them for their own selfish gains.

On Friday night, Team Kenya Captain Wesley Korir who is also the Cherangany MP said he will sponsor a Motion to impeach the Sports CS for failing to discharge his mandate properly.

“I will sponsor the impeachment Motion against the CS because as the man in charge of the Sports docket he should be held responsible,” he told journalists on arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta international Airport (JKIA).

He said they will also sue NOCK officials for mismanaging the team among other accusations, while faulting Wario on his announcement to disband the body.

“The CS has no mandate to disband NOCK, he should start with himself because he was in Rio and did nothing when we informed him of what we were undergoing.”

Sports Kenya Board Chairman Fred Muteti on Saturday announced that stakeholders will meet at the Kasarani stadium on Monday to pick a delegation to represent Kenya in an anti-NOCK petition to the International Olympics Committee (IOC).