Bolt, Fraser-Pryce earn top awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica January 9 – Sprinting hero Usain Bolt and back-to-back Olympic 100 metre champ Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce collected the top awards Tuesday at the Jamaican Athletics Administrative Association (JAA) awards.



“It is always nice to be recognized, but none more special than the ones at home,” Bolt said at the 2012 Golden Cleats Awards luncheon at the Terra Nova Hotel.

Bolt, who achieved his legendary status by defending his three gold medals, 100m, 200m, 4x100m at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, said he would like to break more world records this year.

“I have gotten every title there is to get, but it would be nice to retain my title (200m at this summer’s World Championships), so for me it’s all about running fast and trying to do great things this year,” Bolt said.

“This year I said to myself I am going to try to see if I can break some more world records. One of my goals is to run sub-19, so I think those are the things that would be on my mind, so I will definitely want to work towards that.”

Bolt’s coach Glen Mills took the JAAA Coach of the Year Award.