HP KENYA ‘STAR WARS AWAKEN Your Force’ COMPETITION – Terms & Conditions of Entry

Terms & Conditions of Entry
Instructions on how to enter and win prizes forms part of these Terms & Conditions of Entry. Entry into this ‘Star Wars Fun Side’ (“Promotion”) is deemed acceptance of these Terms & Conditions of Entry.
- DEFINITIONS
“Promoter” means HP Computing & Printing Kenya Limited
“Promotion Period” commences at 12.01am (GMT West African Time) on Monday 14th December, 2015 and closes at 11.59pm (GMT West African Time) on Sunday 31st January, 2016.
“Prizes” means:
- HP Star Wars Special Edition Notebook
- HP Pavilion x2 Laptop
“Participant” means: Any person aged 16 years and above who resides in Kenya at the time of the Promotion. Employees and directors of the Promoter, the Promoter’s related companies or any agencies involved in this Promotion, and the immediate families of each of those persons are ineligible to participate in this Promotion.
- ENTRY DETAILS: To be eligible for this Promotion, Participants must either post or tweet, image or video, which illustrates how the Participant creates his/her “AwakenYourForce Challenge”. Participants must also include the hashtag #AwakenYourForce in the caption for their submission to be deemed valid. Such content must be uploaded via:
- The participants personally owned Facebook account; or
- The participants personally owned Twitter account; or
- The participants personally owned YouTube account.
Entries which do not comply with the submission instructions at, https://www.facebook.com/HP.Kenya/?brand_redir=117665051603051, https://twitter.com/search?q=%40hpkenya1&src=typd, are invalid and will not be accepted. Incomplete, incomprehensible or illegible entries will be deemed invalid. The Promoter’s decision to disqualify an entry is final and no correspondence will be entered into. No responsibility will be taken for lost, late or misdirected entries. Automated entries, bulk entries and third party entries are not allowed and will be disqualified. Entries from known spam email sources will also be disqualified. The Promoter will place selected entries on the Promoter’s Social Platforms and other influencer’s social platforms. For Participants submitting their entry via Facebook, Participants must act in accordance with the Facebook, Statement of Rights and Responsibilities, which can be viewed at www.facebook.com/terms.php. For Participants submitting their entry via Twitter, Participants must act in accordance with Twitter’s requirements and terms of use at all time, which can be viewed here: https://twitter.com/tos For Participants submitting their entry via YouTube, Participants must act in accordance with YouTube’s Terms of Service (available at www.youtube.com/terms) and Community Guidelines, which can be viewed here: http://www.youtube.com/t/community_… For the avoidance of doubt, Participants’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube post’s must be on public display and contain adequate details to allow the Promoter to identify the entrant for the entrant to be eligible for entry. By submitting an entry, Participants and winners consent to the public disclosure of their names, responses and content produced by HP for publicity purposes.
- ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:
- Entries must not contain material that violates or infringes another’s rights, including but not limited to privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights, or that constitutes copyright infringement;
- Entries must not contain brand names or trademarks, except the Promoter’s trademarks;
- Entries must not contain material that is inappropriate, indecent, obscene, violent, hateful, tortious, defamatory, slanderous or libelous;
- Entries must not contain material that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age; and
- Entries must not contain material that is unlawful, in violation of or contrary to any laws or regulations where the entry is created.
- SELECTING WINNERS: This Promotion contains HP Products cutting across (1) HP Pavilion x360 13 inch Convertible PC, (2) HP Star Wars Special Edition Notebook, (3) HP Pavilion x2 Laptop. The Bi-Weekly Promotional Periods will commence on Monday 14th December, 2015, and closes at 11.59pm (GMT West African Time) on Saturday the 31st January, 2016. One participants with the most creative entries submitted during the course of two (2) weeks, as determined by the Promoter, will win the prize. Prizes are non-exchangeable The Promoter will have the right to display the entries on its Website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube account for public viewing.
- JUDGING: Judging will take place at the Capital FM office on the last day of the week and winners will be posted as follows. This is a game of skill and chance plays no part in determining the Winners. Each entry will be individually judged by Capital FM representatives and or their associated Partners. Entries will be judged based on creativity, merit and/or talent. The Promoter’s decision is final on all matters in this Promotion and no correspondence will be entered into. The winners’ names will be published on HP Kenya Facebook page and other supportive platforms in the duration of the contest. All winners will be notified according to their entry method:
(a) for entries submitted on Facebook – via their Facebook account;
(b) for entries submitted via Twitter – via their Twitter account and
(c) for entries submitted via YouTube – via their YouTube account.
- The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries and Participants (including a Participant’s identity, age and place of residence) and to disqualify any Participant who submits an entry that is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions or who tampers with the entry process. Errors and omissions may be accepted at the Promoter’s discretion. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights.
- In the case that more than ten entries are received per Participant, the first ten entries for that Participant will only be counted as valid entries.
- Entries must be personally created by you and must only contain content that has never been used for any commercial or public purpose. Entries must not contain material that violates or infringes another person’s rights, including but not limited to privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights, or that constitutes copyright infringement. Entries must not contain brand names or trademarks, except that of the Promoters. Your entry must not contain any viruses or malicious code, and must not cause injury or harm to any person or electronic media.
- If a prize (or part of the prize) is unavailable, the Promoter, in its discretion, reserves the right to substitute the prize (or that part of the prize) with a prize to the equal value and/or specification.
- If for any reason a winner does not take an element of the prize at the time stipulated by the Promoters, then the prize or that element of the prize will be forfeited.
- Winners will be invited to receive their gift item and confirmed by the details/residential addresses provided by the Participant at the time of contacting the winners.
- The Prizes will be ready for collection within two weeks once the winners email and residential address are confirmed.
- All prize values in these Terms & Conditions are in Shillings/Product Value.
- Liability for any tax on any prize provided to Participants from this Promotion will be the sole responsibility of the Participant. It is recommended that Participants should contact their own accountant or taxation advisor in this regard.
- The winners are responsible for any costs or expenses associated with the prizes.
- The contents of the Prizes are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as or redeemed for cash.
- If this Promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law (a) to disqualify any Participant; or (b) subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority, to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the Promotion, as appropriate.
- Any cost associate with accessing the Promotion website is the Participant’s responsibility and is dependent on the Internet service provider used. The use of any automated entry software or any other mechanical or electronic means that allows an entrant to automatically enter repeatedly is prohibited and will render all entries submitted by that Participant invalid.
- Except for any liability that cannot be excluded by law, the Promoter (including its officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the Promotion, including but not limited to, where arising out the following: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoters control); (b) any theft, unauthorized access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (f) use of the prize.
- Participants hereby agree that the Promoter has the right to use all and any content submitted by Participant for this Promotion for any purpose the Promoter deems fit to the extent permitted by law, including without limitations for publicity purposes and communications related to this promotion and herby grants to the Promoter a royalty-free, perpetual and non-exclusive license to use the copyright and all other intellectual property rights of whatever nature in the answer for such purposes. Participants agree to indemnify the Promoter against all costs and claims by third parties arising from a breach of these Terms & Conditions. Participants also agree in so far as it is permitted by law to waive all moral rights in the answer submitted including the right of attribution of authorship. The Promoter shall not be liable or responsible in the event any Participant’s or winner’s entry does not appear on the Hub or is not featured for any reason. By participating, each Participant and winner agrees to release, indemnify and hold harmless the Promoter, YouTube, LLC and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors (collectively, the “Released Entities”), from any and all liability, for loss, harm, damage, injury, cost or expense whatsoever, including without limitation property damage, personal injury and/or death which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or participation in this HP Kenya ‘#AwakenYourForce’ Competition, misuse of prize or participation in any Competition-related activity and for any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, misappropriation, false association, breach of privacy laws, copyright infringement, trademark infringement or any other intellectual property related cause of action and/or breach of contract.
- Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Kenyan Competition and Consumer Act 2010.
- The Promoter collects personal information in order to conduct the Promotion and may, for this purpose only, disclose such information to third parties, including, but not limited to, prize suppliers and as required, to Kenyan regulatory authorities. Entry is conditional on providing this information.
- The laws of Kenya apply to the Promotion and to the exclusion of any other law. Entrants submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the High Court of Kenya. ©2015 Hewlett-Packard Incorporated Development Company, L.P.